Toni Gonzaga likes to reminisce about 'simpler times' when she feels stressed

MANILA – Toni Gonzaga admits that her simple life before all of showbiz’s glitz and glamour is still one of the fondest memories she treasures up to this day.

In an interview with Boy Abunda, Gonzaga said she and her sister Alex always talk about it especially when they feel pressured with their work.

“Actually this is a conversation na lagi naming ginagawa ni Alex when we feel pressured, when we feel ungrateful minsan. Lagi naming pag-uusapan 'yung mga buhay namin noon, the simpler times,” she said.

“Yung ang saya na namin kapag summer kasi magrerenta lang kami ng video noon tapos manonood lang kami ng DVD, masaya na kami sa bahay lang kami. Simple lang ang buhay so 'yung kasiyahan mo simple lang. Those who were the happiest moments, yung simpler times,” she added.

Gonzaga said it is really true that “as you elevate in life, your problems elevate also” and that comes with a lot of pressure and responsibilities in life.

“Tama 'yung sinabi nila na the more money you have, the more problems that you will have. So minsan mami-miss mo rin ang kasimplehan ng buhay,” she said.

Nonetheless, Gonzaga is grateful for everything she has now after two decades in the entertainment industry. This, however, does not mean she no longer has insecurities.

“Laging may question na ganun. Am I still good enough to do this? Am I still capable of doing this? Should I still be doing this? Laging may questions na ganun,” she said.

Gonzaga believes she will never get to a point where she will be so secure of herself.

“Kasi the moment that you feel na you know it all, you have it all, that’s the moment you stop learning,” she explained.

With her stature now, Gonzaga said she no longer fears being “laos.”

“When I was younger, [takot ako malaos]. Laging 'yun ang panakot sa 'yo kapag ayaw mo tumanggap ng trabaho or kapag tatanggi ka sa gig. Laging iyan ang panakot sa 'yo when you’re younger. As you grow old, you choose the people you will listen to. Pinili ko na. Mapapagod ka eh,” she said.

“’Hay nako malalaos ka.’ Bigla ka na lang magsasalita sa sarili mo, ‘Eh ‘di malalaos talaga.’ Inevitable naman iyan eh. There will be a season where it’s not your season anymore. You have to be comfortable with that. You have to accept that. 'Yung pagiging laos is a matter of how you look at it.”

