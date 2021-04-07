LOOK: Bubbles Paraiso returns to TV via 'Ang Probinsyano'

MANILA -- Bubbles Paraiso is back on television after a long hiatus to play the newest villain in ABS-CBN's long-running hit series "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano."

In the series, Paraiso plays Lara Vera, the long-time friend and syndicate partner of Lito Valmoria (Richard Gutierrez), one of the nemesis of lead character Cardo Dalisay (Coco Martin)

Together with her squad -- Malena (Drey Brown), Margarita (Jamina Cruz), Santiago (Franco Daza), and Derick (Zeppi Borromeo) -- Lara helps Lito in his illegal drug business.

Paraiso said that after a long break from television, she just couldn't refuse the role.

"Took a long hiatus from tv but this was a role I couldn’t say no to. Been in the taping bubble for a couple of weeks now," she wrote on Instagram.

"This year’s career pivot was not planned but I am grateful for the opportunity to go back to doing something I’ve truly missed," Paraiso wrote in another post.

She also thanked her friend Gutierrez for making her television comeback an easy one.

"Going back to showbiz after a long hiatus has been made easy thanks to having one of my OGs beside me. Thanks @richardgutz for being the best partner in crime," she wrote.

Paraiso's brother Paolo is also part of the action-drama as Police Captain David Alcantara, one of the members of Black Ops.

"FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" airs on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, CineMo, Kapamilya Online Live YouTube channel, ABS-CBN Entertainment Facebook page. It's also available on The Filipino Channel, IPTV, WeTV and iflix.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC