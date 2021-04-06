LIST: The ‘powerful’ women behind ‘General Admission’ film

MANILA—A film about the ruthlessness in the entertainment industry, "General Admission" is about to spill some major tea on show business.

The movie focuses on sexy group dancer Katja (Jasmine Curtis-Smith) whose "wardrobe malfunction" places her at the center of a scandal, along with her boyfriend, Carlito (JC de Vera).

The premiere of the film last March 23 has already sent fans abuzz on social media, raving about the powerful performance of Curtis-Smith.

But besides the 2017 Metro Manila Film Festival Best Supporting Actress, there are a lot of upcoming and veteran actresses who made the movie about a female dance group more powerful.

In recognition of the female talents in the cast of the upcoming film "General Admission," let us get to know some of them.

Rosanna Roces

When we talk about powerful women in Philippine show business, there is no doubt that Roces is one of them. Popularly known as a sexy star in the 90s, Osang showed she has the chops for acting by winning awards for films such as "La Vida Rosa" (2001), "Wanted: Border" (2009), and "Presa" (2010).

After a break from show business, the veteran actress seems to have a second wind in the industry, becoming one of the more versatile stars around. In the "General Admission" film, Roces plays the role of Daisy of the fictional sexy dance group Daisy Otcho, whose member Katja becomes the center of a media circus.

The Daisy Ocho dancers

Micah

Bea



Jamaica

Katja's star shone only because her fellow Daisy Ocho dancers shone on the screen as well. The characters were portrayed by young and upcoming performers, such as Micah Musa, Bea Lesaca, and Jamaica Jornacion among others.

Musa, a Theater Arts major, has been around the scene, appearing in films such as "Kung Paano Siya Nawala" (2018), "Sabado" (2019), and "You Have Arrived" (2019). Lesaca and Jornacion, meanwhile, teach dance at the Beast House Philippines dance studio.

Thea Marabut

From the realm of theater, on the other hand, there is Thea Marabut. A veteran stage actor, Marabut has also appeared in several films such as “Respeto” (2017) and “Sila-sila” (2019). The talented actress is currently a senior teacher at the Third World Improv, the first school in the Philippines dedicated to teaching the art and craft of improvisational theater.

The Cool "Titas"

Nanette



Angelina

The young actresses of "General Admission" have cool titas to learn from during the shooting, with veteran stars Nanette Inventor, Angelina Kanapi, and Vangie Labalan showing them the way.

Inventor, a singer and comedienne, plays the role of Tita Teri, a TV personality fixated on ratings. Kanapi, best known for his Ninang role in the Kapamilya series "Kadenang Ginto," plays the role of an academic who loves to be the center of attention. Labalan, meanwhile, plays the role of a fortune-teller who uses her "powers" to reveal the secrets of celebrities.

Jessica Marco

Sister of model and actor Joseph Marco, the young Jessica is set to make her full-length movie debut in "General Admission." The freelance actress has appeared in Kapamilya shows, such as "The Killer Bride" and some episodes of "Maalaala Mo Kaya" and "Ipaglaban Mo."

"My first ever full-length film has come to life!!! I remember being all so giddy and ecstatic that I was invited to audition for this role ☀️ and I am feeling those feels all over that we are showing the world the hardwork and the creative brains behind the show. I am so proud to be part of something BIG!!!" she teased on her Instagram Page.

The talented women of "General Admission" also include Angela Bianca Lapuz, MM Gigante, and Joy Mariz Cofreros. The film, directed by Jeffrey Hidalgo and written by Dustin Celestino, will stream on KTX starting April 9. Fans may book now here: https://www.ktx.ph/category/general-admission