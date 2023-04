MANILA -- Do you have what it takes to be a Pinoy idol?

MNL48 is looking for aspiring idols who will be part of its 4th Generation.

The ongoing audition is open to young talented women who have a passion for music, as announced in a post on the girl group's Instagram page.

The MNL48 project was first announced in March 2016.

It is one of the AKB48 sister groups outside of Japan in addition to already existing units in Thailand, Indonesia, and Taiwan.

