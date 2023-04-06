Julia Montes shares reflection on life, faith

Julia Montes. Instagram/Julia Montes



MANILA -- Julia Montes turned to social media to share her thoughts about life and faith as the country observes Holy Week.

On Holy Wednesday, the actress encouraged her fans to take every morning as a blessing.

Montes, who turned a year older last March 19, also vowed to be closer to God and to follow His plans for her.

"Let's not start our day with the broken pieces of yesterday… Every morning we wake up, it is the first day of the rest of our life," she said in an Instagram post.

"After my 28th birthday, I realized so many things in life and [I've] never been more grateful," she added.

"I promise it's gonna be closer to You this time around… Lifting everything up to You, Lord God."

Montes starred with her long-time rumored boyfriend, Coco Martin, in "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano." The series ended last year.

Related video: