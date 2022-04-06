Tawag ng Tanghalan quarter-finalists assemble on the ‘It’s Showtime’ stage on Wednesday. ABS-CBN

MANILA — The mid-week edition of Tawag ng Tanghalan proved to be a rollercoaster of emotions for its eliminated quarter-finalists, who were brought back to the stage for the announcement of a second chance to advance in the competition.

In the Wednesday episode of the “It’s Showtime” segment, JR Oclarit bested his two competitors — Keisha Paulo and Ralph Mariano — to secure a spot among the top four quarter-finalists. He joined previous winners Trixie Dayrit and Eufritz Santos, leaving only one slot unoccupied.

The remainder of the quarter-finalists, who had all lost in their respective rounds, were then asked to go back on stage.

Paulo and Mariano were joined by Lee’Anna Layumas and Don King Peregrino, the respective competitors of Dayrit on Monday and Santos on Tuesday.

The four were visibly surprised with host Vhong Navarro’s announcement: that they will battle it out starting Thursday to clinch the last top-four spot in the quarterfinals.

The top four will then compete this weekend to determine the final two who will proceed to the semifinals, joining Adrian Nebreja.

In the new format of the quarterfinals, hopefuls get to pick their rivals’ performance piece from three options each.

