‘It came out perfect’: The story behind Ellen’s diamond engagement ring

Newly engaged couple Derek Ramsay and Ellen Adarna show the latter’s diamond engagement ring. Screenshot/ Instagram: @g3cafe

MANILA — Derek Ramsay denied malicious rumors that the engagement ring he gifted his now-fiancée Ellen Adarna had been previously worn by his former girlfriends, emphasizing that he has it specially made.

Ramsay, 44, and Adarna, 33, spoke candidly about their engagement after being a couple of two months, during a live interview with G3 San Diego on Instagram.

At one point, Adarna obliged San Diego’s request to show her engagement ring with a massive pear-shaped diamond.

Asked how big the diamond is in karats, Ramsay said: “Basta! It’s not important. Price doesn’t matter, because Ellen’s not that type of girl.”

Ramsay laughed off further questions about the ring’s price and the size of the diamond, sharing instead that his mother had offered him a ring to give to Adarna.

“My mom was going to give me a 7.8-karat diamond ring to give to Ellen. I was like, ‘Mom, I can’t take that from you,’” he recalled, noting that the stone for him was “too big” for an engagement ring.

“I want to purchase this one. I purchased this diamond,” Ramsay added, referring to the one he gave Adarna.

Noting that Adarna’s ring was a new purchase, Ramsay belied speculation that he had long held on to the item, and had given them to his ex-girlfriends.

Ramsay then narrated that his wedding proposal almost didn’t push through on March 30, as the specially crafted ring didn’t arrive on schedule.

“The ring arrived on the day of the proposal. I cancelled everything. I was just going to throw a surprise birthday party for Ellen,” he said, referring to Adarna turning a year older on April 2.

When he first saw the ring upon its delivery at his home, Ramsay decided to proceed with his proposal.

“It was perfect. It was how I imagined it. There are some rules about rings, but they had it made, they did it. It just came out perfect . . . When I saw it, it was just really beautiful. I wanted the stone to speak for itself,” he said.

Ramsay also denied that the ring was an “x-deal” or an non-monetary arrangement with the jewelry maker, saying he purchased it fully.

“Hindi ko nga tinanggap ‘yung 7.8-karat from my mom… This is me getting married. This is me proposing,” he said, emphasizing his personal involvement in crafting the gift.

According to the couple, they plan to get married within the year, but have not yet made definite arrangements.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC