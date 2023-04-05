MANILA -- The trailer for the upcoming series “The Rain in España” starring Kapamilya actress Heaven Peralejo and Marco Gallo has been released.

The series is based on the Wattpad hit with the same title written by Gwy Saludes.

The 10-part series, which will premiere this May 1 on Vivamax, is directed by Theodore Boborol, who helmed films such as “Finally Found Someone,” "Vince and Kath and James," “Just The Way You Are,” “Iska,” and “Connected.”

"The Rain in España" tells the romance of two ambitious undergraduate students – Luna, an architecture student at UST and Kalix, a legal management major at Ateneo.

The two fall madly in love against the pressures of studies, family and future plans. Their young love lead them to heartbreak and frustrations that affected their personal lives. After almost 10 years, their lives intersect again as young professionals.

The series also marks the reunion of Peralejo and Gallo who were both former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemates.

Currently, Peralejo is part of hit Kapamilya series "The Iron Heart."

It was also announced that Peralejo is one of the stars of ABS-CBN's upcoming series "Linlang," with lead stars Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino, JM de Guzman and the Diamond Star Maricel Soriano.

