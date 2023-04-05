Photo from Cristine Reyes' Instagram account

MANILA – It appears that actress Cristine Reyes and Ali Khatibi have managed to be on good terms as co-parents after their separation.

In a recent Instagram post, Reyes shared a photo with Khatibi at some of the school programs of their daughter Amarah.

The actress posted a series of photos of Amarah on social media, including her child’s activities in school and in sports.

But netizens could not help but be happy to see a collage of family photos with Khatibi which appeared to be taken in school.

“The last picture tho. An example of good co-parenting,” a netizen said.

It was in 2019 when rumors about their split circulated on social media. And while Reyes did not confirm nor deny the issue categorically, she hinted in an interview with Karen Davila that their relationship was on a rough patch.

In the said interview, Reyes maintained that she and Khatibi are civil “especially with things we have to do when it comes to Amarah,” referring to their daughter.

When asked by Davila about her views on marriage, Reyes replied: “Ideally, it shouldn’t end, but it depends on the circumstances… But for me, if you’re not happy, you should do something about it.”

Currently, the actress is being romantically linked with actor Marco Gumabao.

