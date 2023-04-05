41 of 50: TFC dominates multicultural networks ranking in US

“FPJ’s Batang Quiapo" ranks first in Top 50 shows when comparing TFC to its main competitors. ABS-CBN

MANILA – The flagship channel of ABS-CBN International, TFC, has topped the competitive multicultural networks ranking for the period of January 30 to February 26, according to Comscore data.

TFC shows occupied 41 spots in the Top 50, including the rank 1 to 11, to beat rival platforms that also aired local shows in the United States.

Unsurprisingly, Coco Martin’s “Batang Quaipo,” the action-comedy-drama series which just premiered on February 13, topped the list, followed by Richard Gutierrez’s “The Iron Heart.”

Source: Comscore TV National, January 30-February 26, 2023, (Networks: TFC, GMA Pinoy, Sony, AAPKA, and PHNA)

Recently concluded “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” of Jane de Leon and Janella Salvador placed third while revenge-drama show of Janine Gutierrez “Dirty Linen” took the fourth spot. Rounding up the Top 5 list is “TV Patrol Global Edition.”

The results also proved that Filipino households prefer to watch TFC shows as ABS-CBN dominates the Top 50 rankings.

Comscore data also showed that TFC was the clear leader in terms of the number of households who watched their shows, 205,000 watching TFC over the period – 62,000 ahead of the second running GMA Pinoy.

Source: Comscore TV National, January 30-February 26, 2023, (Networks: TFC, GMA Pinoy, Sony, AAPKA, and PHNA)

Even on weekdays, TFC still garnered more viewers across dayparts than its rival. This was also the same scenario on weekends, as the ABS-CBN arm lorded over its competitors, based on Comscore numbers.

ABS-CBN International signed a multi-year agreement in March 2021, which named Comscore as TFC's first third-party measurement provider.

Under the agreement, TFC gets access to Comscore's best-in-class national TV measurement to plan, transact and evaluate their audiences for programming analysis and in driving ad sales. This partnership was recently renewed for another two years.