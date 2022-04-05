MANILA – OPM band Orange & Lemons is back with their fourth album “La Bulaqueña,” which contains 10 new all-Filipino tracks. It is also the band’s first album since 2007.

The album has been described as modern kundiman incorporating rondalla arrangements with Orange & Lemons’ signature indie pop rock sound.

“Sana ma-appreciate nila 'yung ganung klaseng sound and it will lead them to research more about kundiman. Sana maging bridge siya to research our heritage and learn more about Nicanor Abelardo and other kundiman artists, and, of course, 'yung appreciation for our language,” vocalist Clem Castro said in a virtual conference on Tuesday.

Castro added this is their way of paying tribute to the Tagalog language. “Tagalog is a very beautiful language. Malalim siya. With the right usage, ang gandang way of expressing your feelings especially with love,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jared Nerona, who is the newest member of the band, said he was thrilled to be a part of this beautiful album because “it has brought me new experiences -- new ways of making music, new skills I learned while making the album and overall, a more profound exposure to kundiman.”

“And I think this adds value to what we are doing. We're not just releasing an album, we are contributing to society by paying tribute to the national language and Filipino culture,” he said.

“La Bulaqueña” will be released on April 8 via all digital music platforms.

Aside from the album, Orange & Lemons will also stage a mini-concert at Teatrino in Greenhills, San Juan on April 29.