Matteo, Sarah perform 'The Prayer' at charity concert

MANILA – Matteo Guidicelli and Sarah Geronimo did their own rendition of Celine Dion and Andre Bocelli’s “The Prayer,” which has been uploaded on the actor’s YouTube channel.

The celebrity couple performed the song at a charity concert last March 25. Guidicelli said proceeds of the event went to the rehabilitation of churches destroyed by Typhoon Odette.

Since their 2020 wedding, Guidicelli and Geronimo have been mostly away from the limelight.

They, however, have been opting for one-off projects such as their respective and joint concerts, which have been few and far between.

Geronimo and Guidicelli marked their second wedding anniversary last February 20.