Rufa Mae Quinto (left) joins the UniTeam rally in Zamboanga on March 29, and (right) poses with presidential candidate Manny Pacquiao in Iloilo City on March 31. Facebook: NDM Studios/ Instagram: @iloveruffag

“Go, go, go!” goes Rufa Mae Quinto’s signature expression, and that she did with her recent quest appearances for competing presidential candidates within days of each other.

The “Super B” star first made headlines on March 29 when she took the stage during a UniTeam rally in Zamboanga, in an apparent indication of her support for presidential aspirant Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and his running mate, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte.

Then, only four days later on April 2, Quinto joined another campaign rally, this time of Marcos’ competitor, Sen. Manny Pacquiao. The “Booba” actress was among the performers at the boxing icon’s grand rally in Dumaguete City.

Quinto had also accompanied Pacquiao in Iloilo City on March 31, going by photos she belatedly shared on Instagram on Monday. She joined fellow actress Ruffa Gutierrez, as well as Pacquiao’s socialite-wife Jinkee, in campaigning for the senator there.

Rufa Mae Quinto poses with presidential aspirant Manny Pacquiao and his wife Jinkee, as well as fellow actress Ruffa Gutierrez in Iloilo City. Instagram: @iloveruffag

Gutierrez used the hashtag #TeamPacquiao for their group photo, which Quinto then re-posted as a Stories update.

Following her appearances at both a UniTeam and a Pacquiao rally, Quinto has made no clarification of which presidential candidate she actually intends to vote for.

She opted for a vague statement over the weekend, after she became a trending topic over her Pacquiao guesting: “Sino ba ang boboto natin? Yay gabay gabay walang away!”