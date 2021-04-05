Melai, Jason celebrate daughter Mela's 7th birthday

MANILA - Celebrity couple Melai Cantiveros and Jason Francisco marked the birthday of their eldest daughter Amelia Lucille, who turned 7 last April 3, with a simple celebration at home.

In her personal Instagram account, Cantiveros shared her birthday message for Mela, and promised that they will always be there for her.

"Late man ang greetings ni mama sa social media pero mas maaga pa umaga ang greetings ko sa tabi mu mahal, Happy 2nd Lockdown Birthday my Love, Thank u sa pagiging mabait at responsible mu na ate kay Steya, keep it up Ate sa pagiging prayerful mu at always remember na andtu Mama At Papa," Cantiveros wrote, unedited.

"7 yrs old kana bilis ng panahon, ate baby kapa din nmin."



Cantiveros and Francisco met inside the "Pinoy Big Brother" house during the 2009 season of the hit reality show. The got married on December 9, 2013, three months after the comedienne announced their first pregnancy. It was a milestone that delighted their long-time fans, dubbed "Melason," and their past housemates.

Three years later, they welcomed their second child Stela.

