WATCH: HORI7ON teases 'Salamat' music video

Screenshot from MLD Entertainment YouTube channel.

MANILA — Newly-formed boy group HORI7ON is set release another music video prior to their launch in South Korea.

In a teaser, Winston Pineda, Kim Ng, Reyster Yton, Vinci Malizon, Kyler Chua, Marcus Cabais, and Jeromy Batac revealed that they will release a new version of the song "Salamat," which was introduced during the finale of survival show "Dream Maker" last February.

The clip also shows the group with their fellow contestants from the show along with VJ Ai Dela Cruz.

Last month, HORI7ON released "Dash" as a pre-debut single. Its music video has amassed over 2.5 million views on YouTube in less than a week, with netizens praising the talent of the group and the quality of the music video.

Formed through the local survival program "Dream Maker," HORI7ON is co-managed by ABS-CBN and MLD Entertainment, the company behind K-pop groups Momoland and Lapillus.

The group is set to fly to South Korea for further training before officially debuting, ideally in June.

