Handout photo.

The Rakrakan music festival, which features a wide range of music genres, including rock, metal, hip-hop, OPM, and pop, is set to make a comeback at the Clark Global City in Pampanga on June 10 and 11.

Rakrakan was first held in 2013 and since its debut, the festival has grown into a much-awaited musical gathering. But because of the pandemic, it was postponed in 2020.

Three years later, it is poised for a grand comeback as it teases "multi-stages to cater over hundreds of artists that will surely rock fire," organizers announced.

"This year's Rakrakan festival is pleased to add up interesting, fun, and wild flavors to the event for people to experience the best 2-day music fest of their life; making it sure that no dull moments will be captured," they added.

"There are so many activities, truly a festive event, as we keep on bombing you with new and great interests. There's more to expect. E-sports and many more? Let's just wait for more surprises!" they teased.

