Filipino-American actor Nico Santos is now engaged to his boyfriend.

“Survivor” star Zeke Smith proposed to him in front of a live audience during the recently concluded Glaad Media Awards.

"Nico, your love has taught me how to love. You are my other half, and I want to spend the rest of my life with you,” said Smith as he went down on one knee, as seen in the video shared by Entertainment Weekly on Instagram.

Santos, who appeared stunned during the moment, agreed to marry Smith.

Smith then slipped the ring into Santos finger before sharing a kiss on stage in front of a wildly cheering crowd.

Santos, who is a Filipino immigrant, has appeared in the NBC sitcom “Superstore” and in the hit movie “Crazy Rich Asians” among others.

