MANILA – Twelve-year-old Sean Matthew Drece from Batangas was able to secure a spot in Martin Nievera’s team on “The Voice Kids.”

In its Saturday telecast, Drece impressed Nievera with his rendition of “Ikaw ang Aking Pangarap.”

Nievera, however, clarified he did not turn for Drece just because he chose to perform a song which he himself had also recorded.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

“You know it wasn’t perfect. Alam kong alam mo iyan dahil may tenga ka talaga. I can tell that he adjusted and he fixed it. Pero hindi yun ang dahilan kung bakit umikot ako, or umikot ako dahil kinanta mo yung song ko,” Nievera said.

“The original singer actually is Ogie Alcasid. When he wrote the song, he was very passionate about the lyrics and who he wrote it for. You sang it like you wrote it,” he added.

Nievera said Drece has a certain voice quality that he must belong in his team.

Aside from Nievera, the current season of “The Voice Kids” also feature KZ Tandingan and Bamboo as coaches.

“The Voice Kids” airs every weekend on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC at 7 p.m. and on TV5 (Saturday at 7 p.m, and Sunday at 9 p.m.).