Actor JM de Guzman. Instagram: @1migueldeguzman

MANILA — When director Nuel Naval’s romantic-comedy, “Adik sa ‘Yo” was first offered to JM De Guzman in 2021, the actor had to think twice before accepting the project.

As he had been open with his drug addiction in the past, De Guzman needed to search himself before playing the character of a recovering addict. He realized he had to go through the same experiences again.

Yet, De Guzman bravely did give his nod to the offer. The screenplay of “Adik sa ‘Yo” was written by Mel Mendoza-Del Rosario.

“Alam ko na maganda ang script,” De Guzman told ABS-CBN News. “Close din ako kay Tita Mel. But the hesitation part, parang talaga ba? Babalikan ko na naman internalize ang mga pinagdaaanan ko. Pero talagang trust lang.”

De Guzman admitted he fell madly in love in the past. “When I was younger, masyado akong impulsive and hindi pinapairal ang utak,” he shared.

“Sobra akong magmahal na nakakalimutan ko ang sarili ko. Marami rin consequences. Pero marami akong natutunan na realidad sa experience ko sa sarili ko.

“I really went crazy because of love. Bata pa ako noon. Pero parang nasa level ka na ng ‘Sh**, ito na ang gusto kong pakasalan at gusto kong makasama habangbuhay.

“Ito na ‘yung gusto kong mahalin araw-araw. Tapos biglang mawawala. Masakit, masakit sobra. Parang hindi mo alam kung saan mo ibabaling ang pagmamahal na para sa kanya.

“Sa sobrang sakit, nag-self-destruct ako. ‘Yun ang naging tendencies ko bilang isang lover. I tend to hurt myself, to destroy myself, to destroy my career. Lahat ng maabot ng kamay ko sisirain ko, sasaktan ko.

“Hindi ako nananakit. Sarili ko lang. Umabot ako sa point na gano’n. The consequences came. Hindi na ako nabibigyan ng work. I was rehabilitated. Natanggal lahat ng privileges ko.

“From the simple cellphone, ilang years, wala ako noon. TV, newspaper, wala ako lahat niyan for four years.

“Doon ko na-realize ‘yung mga simpleng bagay na kailangan kong ma-appreciate, what more ‘yung mga blessings na maraming nagke-crave, pero sinasayang ko lang.

“I had many regrets, pero siyempre, hanggang nabibigyan ako ng pagkakataon, bawi lang ako ng bawi.”

The 34-year-old actor is “okay” at the moment. “May teleserye akong ginagawa,” he said, referring to the ABS-CBN series "Linlang".

“Life goes on. Marami pa ring challenges. The challenges don’t stop. They keep coming. I just have to face them head-on every day. I have to be wiser and stronger every day.”

'MAGIC' WITH CINDY

De Guzman is paired with beauty queen Cindy Miranda in “Adik sa ‘Yo.” They wrapped up filming for only ten days in November 2021.

De Guzman and Miranda rarely talked on the set while they were filming. “Pero pagdating sa mga eksena, parang doon kami nag-bonding,” he said. “Doon kami nag-uusap at nagtatawanan. ‘Yung ang parang naging magic namin together.”

After their initial look-test, the two stars were aware they needed to build their chemistry. They needed to give and take in their lines.

“Mahirap sa comedy,” De Guzman asserted. “Timing is important when you’re doing comedy. Delivery of lines is crucial. Kailangan may balance.

“The script itself, nakakatawa na talaga. Nilagyan na lang namin ng sincerity para lumabas ang natural na comedy.

“Doing comedy is really a skill you need to learn. Even if you’re already a good actor, you need to learn how to do comedy.”

Apart from the script, the director (Naval) of “Adik sa ‘Yo,” as well as the supporting cast – Meg Imperial, Candy Pangilinan, Andrew Muhlach and Nicole Omillo – were what convinced De Guzman to accept the project.

“Siyempre, marami pa akong gustong matutunan at ma-experience,” he said. “Yun ang nag-push talaga sa akin to do this film.”

Interestingly, there are scenes in “Adik sa ‘Yo” that De Guzman underwent for real. “Maraming trigger points for me,” he admitted. “When I was brought inside the padded room, talagang nangyari sa akin ‘yun.

“For seven days, talagang pinasok ako doon. Nakakulong ako. So, while we were doing this film, ang daming triggers of the past. Kahit comedy siya, it was really personal for me.”

De Guzman is all praise working with his first-time leading lady, Miranda. “Sobrang lalim niya umarte,” he commented. “Talagang nakakagulat siya doon sa mga malalim na parts.

“If you’re not ready, medyo matutumba ka sa eksena with her. In scenes that are light and romantic, nakakakilig din. Nakakadala. Nakakatawa.