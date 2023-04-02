Bamboo completes 'The Voice Kids PH' season 5 team

MANILA — OPM singer Bamboo is the first coach to complete his team on "The Voice Kids Philippines" season 5.
In the Sunday episode, Bamboo got two new artists in Ma. Christina Aguilar and Abigail Libosada.
"I will put you in a comfortable position where you can show your best pa. Next time we sing that same song in front of our coaches here, that’s gonna be Kamp Kawayan material," Bamboo said to Libosada after he completed his team.
Meanwhile, 3-chair turner Leira Raynes went with KZ Tandingan while Vino Fernandez was the latest addition to Martin Nievera's group.
Tandingan has one slot left in his Team Supreme while Nievera has 2 more for MarTeam.
So far, here are the contestants who made it to the "Blind Auditions" of the show on its sixth weekend:
Team Bamboo
- John Matthew Bendoy
- Tin-tin Marty
- Chloe Cañega
- Chaelna Vhea Magnaye
- Princess J Cañete
- Kzhoebe Nicole Baker
- Kathryn Ashley Tenorio
- Candice Flores
- Francheska Nora
- Janrel Villacruel
- Charyl Deanne Pardo
- Shane Bernabe
- Marvy Shey Villalobo
- Akiesha Singh
- Kirsten Uy
- Girah Synett Paguirigan
- Ma. Christina Aguilar
- Abigail Libosada
Team KZ
- Summer Pulido
- Renzo Niez
- Aera Castro
- Honey Centeno
- Xai Martinez
- Kreya Morta
- Luke Daniel Dela Cruz
- Rhian Zeph Tiwana
- Sab Paica
- Savannah Pudadera
- Zoe Quizol
- Janicka Lorenzo
- Lucho Bobis
- Princess Villanila
- Marc Antillion
- Noah Dongon
Team Martin
- Fabio Santos
- Rafa Tan
- Patricia Delos Santos
- John David Centeno
- Kai Marmeto
- Ysabelle Cruz
- Deion Ang
- Krizel Mabalay
- Jade Casildo
- Kendall Valerio
- Rai Fernandez
- Camille Mataga
- Billy Lontayao
- Misha Tabarez
- Sean Matthew Drece
- Vino Fernandez
“The Voice Kids” airs every weekend on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC at 7 p.m. and on TV5 (Saturday at 7 p.m, and Sunday at 9 p.m.).
