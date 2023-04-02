Bamboo completes 'The Voice Kids PH' season 5 team

ABS-CBN.

MANILA — OPM singer Bamboo is the first coach to complete his team on "The Voice Kids Philippines" season 5.

In the Sunday episode, Bamboo got two new artists in Ma. Christina Aguilar and Abigail Libosada.

"I will put you in a comfortable position where you can show your best pa. Next time we sing that same song in front of our coaches here, that’s gonna be Kamp Kawayan material," Bamboo said to Libosada after he completed his team.

Meanwhile, 3-chair turner Leira Raynes went with KZ Tandingan while Vino Fernandez was the latest addition to Martin Nievera's group.

Tandingan has one slot left in his Team Supreme while Nievera has 2 more for MarTeam.

So far, here are the contestants who made it to the "Blind Auditions" of the show on its sixth weekend:

Team Bamboo

John Matthew Bendoy

Tin-tin Marty

Chloe Cañega

Chaelna Vhea Magnaye

Princess J Cañete

Kzhoebe Nicole Baker

Kathryn Ashley Tenorio

Candice Flores

Francheska Nora

Janrel Villacruel

Charyl Deanne Pardo

Shane Bernabe

Marvy Shey Villalobo

Akiesha Singh

Kirsten Uy

Girah Synett Paguirigan

Ma. Christina Aguilar

Abigail Libosada

Team KZ

Summer Pulido

Renzo Niez

Aera Castro

Honey Centeno

Xai Martinez

Kreya Morta

Luke Daniel Dela Cruz

Rhian Zeph Tiwana

Sab Paica

Savannah Pudadera

Zoe Quizol

Janicka Lorenzo

Lucho Bobis

Princess Villanila

Marc Antillion

Noah Dongon

Team Martin

Fabio Santos

Rafa Tan

Patricia Delos Santos

John David Centeno

Kai Marmeto

Ysabelle Cruz

Deion Ang

Krizel Mabalay

Jade Casildo

Kendall Valerio

Rai Fernandez

Camille Mataga

Billy Lontayao

Misha Tabarez

Sean Matthew Drece

Vino Fernandez

“The Voice Kids” airs every weekend on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC at 7 p.m. and on TV5 (Saturday at 7 p.m, and Sunday at 9 p.m.).

