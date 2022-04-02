Watch more on iWantTFC

All-female song and dance group MNL48 on Friday released the music video of their seventh single titled “No Way Man.”

More than a year since their last single, the group once again showcased their talent, this time in the Philippine version of Japanese group AKB48’s “No Way Man.”

The almost seven-minute music video has garnered more than 43,000 views 12 hours after its release. It also occupied spots in Top 5 trending topics in the Philippines on Twitter.

It was in November 2020 when the girl group last released a single, "River."

Meanwhile, MNL48 are expected to grace the first-ever Pinoy Pop Convention (PPOPCON) in the country this month.

The convention will kick off at the New Frontier Theater on April 9, while the much-anticipated concert will take place in the Big Dome the next day, April 10.

The hybrid concert will happen on-ground, with fans allowed inside the venue, and will be livestreamed online.

The convention will feature fanbase activities, booths, sale of official merchandise, games, and performances by some of the trendiest names in the P-pop scene.

Aside from MNL48, expected to attend the PPOPCON are BGYO, BINI, SB19, Alamat, 1st.One, Press Hit Play, and 4th Impact.

Up-and-coming acts like VXON, KAIA, DAYDREAM, and G2 will also be gracing the stage.

Concert tickets start at P1,000. Both convention and concert tickets can be purchased at www.ticketnet.com.ph.

