BINI and BGYO meet their fans at the premiere night of ‘Dubai Adventures: A DocuFilm’ on Friday. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News
BINI and BGYO meet their fans at the premiere night of ‘Dubai Adventures: A DocuFilm’ on Friday. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News
BINI and BGYO meet their fans at the premiere night of ‘Dubai Adventures: A DocuFilm’ on Friday. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News
BINI and BGYO meet their fans at the premiere night of ‘Dubai Adventures: A DocuFilm’ on Friday. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News
BINI and BGYO meet their fans at the premiere night of ‘Dubai Adventures: A DocuFilm’ on Friday. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News
BINI and BGYO meet their fans at the premiere night of ‘Dubai Adventures: A DocuFilm’ on Friday. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News
BINI and BGYO meet their fans at the premiere night of ‘Dubai Adventures: A DocuFilm’ on Friday. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News
BINI and BGYO meet their fans at the premiere night of ‘Dubai Adventures: A DocuFilm’ on Friday. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News
BINI and BGYO meet their fans at the premiere night of ‘Dubai Adventures: A DocuFilm’ on Friday. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News
BINI and BGYO meet their fans at the premiere night of ‘Dubai Adventures: A DocuFilm’ on Friday. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News
BINI and BGYO meet their fans at the premiere night of ‘Dubai Adventures: A DocuFilm’ on Friday. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News
BINI and BGYO meet their fans at the premiere night of ‘Dubai Adventures: A DocuFilm’ on Friday. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News
BINI and BGYO meet their fans at the premiere night of ‘Dubai Adventures: A DocuFilm’ on Friday. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News
BINI and BGYO meet their fans at the premiere night of ‘Dubai Adventures: A DocuFilm’ on Friday. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News
BINI and BGYO meet their fans at the premiere night of ‘Dubai Adventures: A DocuFilm’ on Friday. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News
BINI and BGYO meet their fans at the premiere night of ‘Dubai Adventures: A DocuFilm’ on Friday. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News
BINI and BGYO meet their fans at the premiere night of ‘Dubai Adventures: A DocuFilm’ on Friday. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News
More than a year since their respective launch amid the pandemic, BINI and BGYO finally met their loyal fans in person, during the premiere night of a documentary chronicling their recent concert in Dubai.
The sibling P-pop acts gathered with their fans — BINI’s BLOOM and BGYO’s ACEs — at the Dolphy Theater inside the ABS-CBN compound in Quezon City on Friday, for the special screening of “BINI and BGYO’s Dubai Adventures: A DocuFilm.”
The event, held in adherence with safety protocols including mandatory testing, marked the first time BINI and BGYO were able to gather physically with their fans since their respective debut in early 2021.
Aside from a red-carpet program and the film screening itself, Friday’s gathering also gave ticketholders an advanced look at the music video of BINI and BGYO’s first official collaboration, “Up!”; and a chance to interact their idols up close through a surprise post-show meet-and-greet.
The “Dubai Adventures” premiere proved to be an emotional event for both the groups and their followers — all of whom counted on the fan meet to be the first of many in the months and years to come.