Home  >  Entertainment

IN PHOTOS: BGYO, BINI finally meet ACEs, BLOOM in fan gathering

Photos by Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 02 2022 08:14 AM

IN PHOTOS: BGYO, BINI gather ACEs, BLOOM for first time 1
IN PHOTOS: BGYO, BINI gather ACEs, BLOOM for first time 2
IN PHOTOS: BGYO, BINI gather ACEs, BLOOM for first time 3
IN PHOTOS: BGYO, BINI gather ACEs, BLOOM for first time 4
IN PHOTOS: BGYO, BINI gather ACEs, BLOOM for first time 5
IN PHOTOS: BGYO, BINI gather ACEs, BLOOM for first time 6
IN PHOTOS: BGYO, BINI gather ACEs, BLOOM for first time 7
IN PHOTOS: BGYO, BINI gather ACEs, BLOOM for first time 8
IN PHOTOS: BGYO, BINI gather ACEs, BLOOM for first time 9
IN PHOTOS: BGYO, BINI gather ACEs, BLOOM for first time 10
IN PHOTOS: BGYO, BINI gather ACEs, BLOOM for first time 11
IN PHOTOS: BGYO, BINI gather ACEs, BLOOM for first time 12
IN PHOTOS: BGYO, BINI gather ACEs, BLOOM for first time 13
IN PHOTOS: BGYO, BINI gather ACEs, BLOOM for first time 14
IN PHOTOS: BGYO, BINI gather ACEs, BLOOM for first time 15
IN PHOTOS: BGYO, BINI gather ACEs, BLOOM for first time 16
IN PHOTOS: BGYO, BINI gather ACEs, BLOOM for first time 17

BINI and BGYO meet their fans at the premiere night of ‘Dubai Adventures: A DocuFilm’ on Friday. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News

BINI and BGYO meet their fans at the premiere night of ‘Dubai Adventures: A DocuFilm’ on Friday. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News

BINI and BGYO meet their fans at the premiere night of ‘Dubai Adventures: A DocuFilm’ on Friday. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News

BINI and BGYO meet their fans at the premiere night of ‘Dubai Adventures: A DocuFilm’ on Friday. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News

BINI and BGYO meet their fans at the premiere night of ‘Dubai Adventures: A DocuFilm’ on Friday. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News

BINI and BGYO meet their fans at the premiere night of ‘Dubai Adventures: A DocuFilm’ on Friday. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News

BINI and BGYO meet their fans at the premiere night of ‘Dubai Adventures: A DocuFilm’ on Friday. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News

BINI and BGYO meet their fans at the premiere night of ‘Dubai Adventures: A DocuFilm’ on Friday. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News

BINI and BGYO meet their fans at the premiere night of ‘Dubai Adventures: A DocuFilm’ on Friday. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News

BINI and BGYO meet their fans at the premiere night of ‘Dubai Adventures: A DocuFilm’ on Friday. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News

BINI and BGYO meet their fans at the premiere night of ‘Dubai Adventures: A DocuFilm’ on Friday. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News

BINI and BGYO meet their fans at the premiere night of ‘Dubai Adventures: A DocuFilm’ on Friday. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News

BINI and BGYO meet their fans at the premiere night of ‘Dubai Adventures: A DocuFilm’ on Friday. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News

BINI and BGYO meet their fans at the premiere night of ‘Dubai Adventures: A DocuFilm’ on Friday. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News

BINI and BGYO meet their fans at the premiere night of ‘Dubai Adventures: A DocuFilm’ on Friday. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News

BINI and BGYO meet their fans at the premiere night of ‘Dubai Adventures: A DocuFilm’ on Friday. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News

BINI and BGYO meet their fans at the premiere night of ‘Dubai Adventures: A DocuFilm’ on Friday. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News

More than a year since their respective launch amid the pandemic, BINI and BGYO finally met their loyal fans in person, during the premiere night of a documentary chronicling their recent concert in Dubai.

The sibling P-pop acts gathered with their fans — BINI’s BLOOM and BGYO’s ACEs — at the Dolphy Theater inside the ABS-CBN compound in Quezon City on Friday, for the special screening of “BINI and BGYO’s Dubai Adventures: A DocuFilm.”

The event, held in adherence with safety protocols including mandatory testing, marked the first time BINI and BGYO were able to gather physically with their fans since their respective debut in early 2021.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Aside from a red-carpet program and the film screening itself, Friday’s gathering also gave ticketholders an advanced look at the music video of BINI and BGYO’s first official collaboration, “Up!”; and a chance to interact their idols up close through a surprise post-show meet-and-greet.

The “Dubai Adventures” premiere proved to be an emotional event for both the groups and their followers — all of whom counted on the fan meet to be the first of many in the months and years to come.

Read More:  BINI   BGYO   ACEs   BLOOM  