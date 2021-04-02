A season to reflect: These Kapamilya shows underscore repentance and forgiveness

Ellice asks forgiveness from Marissa in 'Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin' Ellice (Iza Calzado) has sought peace for Marissa (Jodi Sta. Maria) for all the pain she has caused her and her family. The series revolved around Marissa and Ellice’s grudges against each other, after the former suffered from the mistakes in the past by the latter.

Calvin apologizes to Enzo over father Victor’s death in 'The Good Son' Enzo (Jerome Ponce) accepted the apology of his younger brother Calvin (Nash Aguas), who admitted he had a hand in the death of their father. The admission of Calvin created a huge dent on his almost perfect sibling relationship with Enzo. Enzo had a difficult time forgiving Calvin, but eventually realized that he still loves him and recognized that his younger sibling was influenced by his mental condition.

Daniela repents for all her sins in 'Kadenang Ginto' Daniela (Dimples Romana) of the hit teleserye "Kadenang Ginto" is in conflict with her stepmother and rival Romina (Beauty Gonzales) as they both fight for their families. Driven by greed, envy, and anger, Daniela at some point considered killing and hurting other people. But when she lost everything and eventually hit rock bottom, Daniela found herself repenting for all her sins. And despite everything Daniela did, Romina still forgave her greatest enemy.

Malena says sorry for her misdeeds in 'May Bukas Pa' Malena (Dina Bonnevie) has finally let go of all the hatred inside her heart by correcting all her mistakes, which includes hurting other people because of envy. But she only realized it until she and her son Rico (Timothy Chan) figured in an accident and was helped by Santino (Zaijian Jaranilla). Malena went to all the people she had wronged and asked for their forgiveness.

Margaret asks for Daniel's forgiveness in 'Walang Hanggan' Haunted by all her wrongdoings against Daniel (Coco Martin), Doña Margaret (Helen Gamboa) asked for his grandson’s forgiveness. She never wanted to be associated with Daniel and tried multiple times to get rid of him as she thought he will destroy her family.

Jade regretful for her unfaithfulness in 'Halik' After cheating on her husband Lino (Jericho Rosales), Jade (Yam Concepcion) got the chance to repent and change for the better. Jade apologized to Lino and Jacky (Yen Santos), although she had to be imprisoned for committing wrongful acts.