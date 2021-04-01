Angela Ken’s ‘Ako Naman Muna’ tops Spotify’s viral chart globally

Angela Ken originally released ‘Ako Naman Muna’ as an unfinished composition in November 2020. Now with Star Music, the teen songwriter has come out with the full version of her viral hit. TikTok: @angelken / ABS-CBN Star Music

MANILA — Angela Ken’s “Ako Naman Muna” continues to make waves on social media, this time with the feat of ranking No. 1 in Spotify’s “Viral 50” chart, globally.

The original composition topped the list, which factors user-sharing aside from total streams, as of March 31.

Angela Ken’s ‘Ako Naman Muna’ ranks first in Spotify’s global Viral 60, as of April 1. Screenshot: Spotify Charts

Ken originally released “Ako Naman Muna” as a snippet consisting of only a first verse and the chorus on TikTok in November 2020. At the time, she even called on her followers to help her decide on the title.

The post drew some 1.3 million likes on the platform, and a flood of requests for Ken to finish the song.

Having finally completed the track, Ken teamed up with ABS-CBN’s Star Music to release “Ako Naman Muna” in March 2021, with a lyric video accompanying the full version.

In the same month, the uplifting tune about self-love was included as a soundtrack of the ABS-CBN primetime series “Huwag Kang Mangamba.”

Aside from her music breakthrough, the Imus-born Ken, 18, was also recently introduced as a Star Magic artist, and a member of The Squad Plus.