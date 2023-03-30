GALLERY: Pop acts, music artists at Star Magical Prom

MANILA — Fast-rising pop acts, viral hitmakers, and young musicians were among those who walked the "ivory carpet" of the first-ever Star Magical Prom on Thursday.

The glitzy ABS-CBN event served as a formal introduction of its talent agency's roster of up-and-coming artists who are poised for stardom.

Aside from TV and film actors, the gathering showcased Star Magic's lineup of music and stage performers, from P-pop groups like BINI and BGYO to "hugot" songwriter Angela Ken.

In photos, here are the music personalities who attended this year's Star Magical Prom, in alphabetical order: