GALLERY: Pop acts, music artists at Star Magical Prom

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 31 2023 01:53 AM

MANILA — Fast-rising pop acts, viral hitmakers, and young musicians were among those who walked the "ivory carpet" of the first-ever Star Magical Prom on Thursday.

The glitzy ABS-CBN event served as a formal introduction of its talent agency's roster of up-and-coming artists who are poised for stardom.

Aside from TV and film actors, the gathering showcased Star Magic's lineup of music and stage performers, from P-pop groups like BINI and BGYO to "hugot" songwriter Angela Ken.

In photos, here are the music personalities who attended this year's Star Magical Prom, in alphabetical order:

AC Bonifacio. Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

Angela Ken. Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

BGYO. Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

BINI. Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

HORI7ON. Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

Janine Berdin. Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

Jayda and Aljon Mendoza. Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

Krystal Brimner. Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

Reiven Umali and Sheena Belarmino. Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

Sheena Catacutan and Dustine Mayores. Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

