Maris Racal (middle) and the cast and creative team of ‘How To Move On in 30 Days’ pose for a photo during the Wednesday media conference of the series. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — “Paiyak na ako, e!” were Maris Racal’s thankful words after being called local showbiz’s “next romcom queen,” during the Wednesday media conference her new series.

Racal leads the cast of “How To Move On in 30 Days,” ABS-CBN’s first YouTube exclusive daily series set to premiere April 4 exclusively on the video platform.

She portrays Jen, who tries to mend her heart after a breakup with the help of an app, and later, by hiring a fake boyfriend.

Among Racal’s co-stars is veteran comedian and TV director John Lapus, who heaped praise on the actress during the media launch, describing her as a “romcom princess.”

“Mahusay si Maris Racal dito. She really is the romcom princess now. And now that Angelica Panganiban is a mother and Toni Gonzaga is technically retired, I’m pretty sure that Maris Racal will be the next romcom queen,” he said.

“Siya talaga ‘yung romcom [actress]. Siya ‘yung Regine Velasquez noong araw, na naging Toni Gonzaga, na naging Angelica Panganiban. It’s Maris Racal’s time to shine,” Lapus added.

Racal was seen turning emotional as Lapus spoke.

She thanked him, saying, “Paiyak na ako, e!”

Sharing a clip of the moment later on Twitter, Racal wrote, “Grabe yung puso ko kanina. Salamat po.”

Racal, 24, entered showbiz in 2014 after a popular stint in the reality show “Pinoy Big Brother.” The following eight years saw her essay supporting then main roles, later on showing her comedic side.

Joining Racal in “How To Move On in 30 Days” are Albie Casiño as Jake, Jen’s influencer-ex whom she has to face again for work; and Carlo Aquino as Franco, who pretends to be Jen’s new boyfriend as she grapples with the harsh truth that Jake has easily found love anew.

Directed by Benedict Mique and Roderick Lindayag, the digital series will stream Mondays to Fridays on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel.