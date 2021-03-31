‘No one is too old to stop living’: Jennica Garcia drops husband’s surname, wipes their photos together

Alwyn Uytingco and Jennica Garcia have been married for seven years and have two daughters together. Instagram: @alwynzky

MANILA — Have celebrity couple Jennica Garcia and Alwyn Uytingco separated?

This was the question among followers of the TV stars after Garcia appeared to wipe photos of Uytingco from her Instagram page.

Garcia, 31, and Uytingco, 33, got married in February 2014, and have two children together.

Earlier this week, Garcia also sought advice on how to change her Instagram username, which is currently @jennicauytingco.

She said she has tried changing both her displayed name and username, “but with every attempt, I am asked to contact support because my account is verified.”

Garcia tried the same on her official Facebook page -- successfully. Currently, her page is named “Jennica Garcia” — a change noticed by her fans.

In a separate Instagram post, Garcia spurred further speculation, when she spoke of “looking forward to a new life.”

Sharing a photo of a Bible verse, Garcia wrote to her followers: “You are loved, we can go through life with a smile. Maybe not today, but one day. So let’s both hold on to our life because it is a gift.

“No one is too old to stop living. There is still TIME. Let's both look forward to a new life that the Lord will show us slowly, in his own timeline.”

Garcia happened to have a virtual guesting on Radyo Singko’s “Cristy Ferminute” on Tuesday, where the host asked the actress to address the speculation surrounding her marriage.

Specifically, Fermin asked Garcia why appeared to have removed Uytingco’s photos from her Instagram account.

Mentioning that Fermin is a godparent of one of her children, Garcia answered, “Nay Cristy, alam niyo, sa totoo lang po, nahihiya ako dahil sa inyo na rin po nanggaling.”

“Kaya ko naman pong sabihin sa inyo, Nay Cristy, kung tayong dalawa lang po, out of my respect [for you]… It’s just that right now, Nay, talagang hindi lang po kaya sa ngayon na pag-usapan pa po.”

Uytingco, as of writing, has similarly made no direct mention of his marriage with Garcia.

