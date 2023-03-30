LOOK: AJ Raval removes her breast implants

MANILA -- AJ Raval took to social media to share a post proudly displaying her recently removed breast implants.

The actress did not say anything in the caption of her Instagram post except for one heart emoji.

Her post caught the attention of netizens, with some of them saying they are proud of Raval for choosing what she wants for herself.

It was in December 2021 when Raval initially expressed her desire to undergo breast implant removal.

“I’m planning po, kasi last year, nagpa-enhance po ako ng boobs. Ayoko pong magsinungaling, natural na po sa akin 'yun. Pero planning po ako na ipatanggal next year. Gusto ko pong magkaroon ng freedom sa sarili ko,” she said over a year ago as quoted by PEP.

”Before kasi, hindi naman ako nako-conscious sa boobs ko. Pero ever since na ipinalagay po, dun po ako nag-start na ma-conscious. Planning po ako next year na ipatanggal,” she added.

The sexy actress recently made headlines when she finally confirmed her relationship with Aljur Abrenica more than a year since they have been romantically linked to each other.

Raval and Abrenica, who co-starred in a 2021 film, first sparked romantic rumors when they were spotted together on an apparent date in October that year.

At the time, Raval denied she was a third party in the breakup of Abrenica and his wife, actress Kylie Padilla.

Padilla also cleared Raval’s name, saying she and Abrenica had been separated as early as April 2021.

Meanwhile, the actress and his father Jeric Raval also denied last August that she got pregnant.