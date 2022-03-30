Photos from Nice Print Photography Facebook page.

MANILA — Actress Andrea Brillantes celebrated her 19th birthday with a picnic-inspired shoot.

In snaps posted by Nice Print Photography, Brillantes wore a blue skirt and posed in a sit-in picnic set.

"A picnic chic-themed party to celebrate (Andrea Brillantes') 19th birthday," Nice Print Photography said in a Facebook post.

Her blue dress also complemented the sunny background for her solo shoot. The actress also posted the photos on her Instagram account and said: "Love Grows."

Brillantes was last seen in the iQiyi drama "Saying Goodbye" with love team partner Seth Fedelin. The two are also the stars of the upcoming musical series "Lyric and Beat."

