Toni Gonzaga reminisces about time she decided to move to ABS-CBN

MANILA – Toni Gonzaga is celebrating her 20th anniversary in show business this year and while she began her career in another network, she spent it with ABS-CBN for the most part.

In an interview with Boy Abunda during a special episode of “I Feel U” on Sunday, Gonzaga shared what were the things going through her mind when she decided to transfer to the Kapamilya network.

“I got so many comments from people who said na ‘Malalaos na iyan. Hindi pa man din sumisikat, laos na iyan.’ Iyon lang lagi ang nasa isip ko kasi nung papalipat ako, laging sinasabi na ‘Ambisyosya siya. Paano siya mapapansin sa ABS nandiyan lahat ng magagandang artista,’” she said candidly.

“It was the era of Kristine Hermosa, Claudine Barretto. Ang daming bumubulong sa akin nung papalipat ako na, ‘Walang mangyayari sa 'yo dun, hindi ka makaka-level sa ganda ng mga artista doon.’ 'Yun talagang glamour of all the ABS-CBN stars noong '90s.”

Nonetheless, Gonzaga took a leap of faith, with just one thing in mind when she jumped ship.

“Nung lumipat ako, sabi ko lang sa sarili ko mag-iipon na lang ako kasi maganda din naman talaga [ang offer]. When I transferred, I did a movie, I did an album, I did a show tapos nakapag-'ASAP' ako. Lahat iyon ninamnam ko lang kasi iniisip ko lang, one year lang ako dito [dahil one year lang 'yung contract ko],” she said.

Gonzaga likewise recalled doing her first-ever sit-down interview as a Kapamilya with Abunda.

“Wala ako no'n sa sarili ko. Parang nakahiwalay 'yung kaluluwa ko noon. First siyempre star-struck ako, feeling ko artistang artista na ako kasi kaharap ko ikaw. Feeling ko ito talaga 'yung mga legit na interview, kapag Boy Abunda na 'yung kaharap mo,” she said.

According to Gonzaga, she felt overwhelmed and emotional because it that was one of the moments that made her realize she’s already a Kapamilya.

But overall, Gonzaga said that she learned a lot from that "memorable" interview.

“What I learned from that interview is to never let your emotions talk for you. Kasi I was very emotional during that time. Matututunan mo pala 'yun along the way na when you’re being interviewed, as much as possible, try mo ihiwalay ng konti 'yung emotion mo kasi talagang mao-overwhelm ka,” she said.

Gonzaga transferred to ABS-CBN in 2005. Since then, she has blossomed into an actress and became one of the most sought after hosts in the country.