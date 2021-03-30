Ted Failon tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA – Former Kapamilya broadcast journalist Ted Failon has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement released Tuesday, Failon said he was informed on Sunday night that one of his co-workers tested positive for the coronavirus and that his colleague identified him as a close contact.

“As soon as I heard the news, I immediately put myself in self-isolation and decided to have myself tested the morning of March 29th,” he said.

Failon learned that he also has the virus on Monday night.

“I am asymptomatic and I will follow the advice to self-isolate and be placed on home quarantine. All my close contacts have been informed of my situation for their appropriate action,” he said.

Failon said what happened to him serves as a reminder to everyone that even while strictly following health protocols, there is still a possibility of getting infected by the virus.

“This is why now more than ever, we need to be extra cautious and take all necessary precautions to ensure our safety and the safety of our families.”

The country has recorded 10,016 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, bringing the overall tally to 731,894, with deaths at 13,186, one of the highest caseloads in Asia.

Metro Manila and the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal are under enhanced community quarantine -- the strictest of four lockdown levels -- until April 4.

