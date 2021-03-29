‘Girlfriend niya ako’: Arabella del Rosario confirms relationship with Jimuel Pacquiao

MANILA — Months after they first sparked dating rumors, Arabella del Rosario has confirmed she is in a relationship with fellow showbiz newcomer Jimuel Pacquiao.

“Girlfriend niya po ako,” was the Star Magic artist’s direct statement to ABS-CBN’s Push in an exclusive interview.

Both del Rosario and Pacquiao are under the Kapamilya talent agency.

“Hindi po kami nag-meet through Star Magic. He got to Star Magic already without us knowing each other yet. Late pa po kami nagkakilala,” she explained.

The couple first stirred romance rumors in December, when they each shared photos of each other on social media.

Del Rosario, who is currently a veterinary student, was then asked how she would describe Pacquiao, the son of boxing champion and senator Manny Pacquiao, as a partner.

“Jimuel is very, very humble,” she said, pertaining to her boyfriend’s background. “He doesn’t think of that way talaga po, na high-profile siya kasi anak siya ng boxing champion.”

“Wala akong masabi talaga, promise po. He does not think of it at all. Para lang siyang normal na individual. Of course, meron pong mga nagpapa-picture, and autograph, pero he doesn’t mind naman po and I don’t mind as well. It’s okey, I understand po, it’s not really a big deal,” she said.

Del Rosario, who was launched as part of the 2019 circle of Star Magic, said she is focusing on her studies for now, especially during the pandemic. She is nonetheless open to showbiz opportunities, and was in fact launched recently as the face of a beauty brand.

