Marc Santiago asks Krystal Mejes to Star Magical Prom

MANILA -- Marc Santiago has asked Krystal Mejes to be his date for the Star Magical Prom.

Santiago made the "promposal" after he waited for Mejes at the airport.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"Almost three years na 'yung last na kita namin at taping pa 'yon ng 'MMK.' Sobrang liit pa namin, bata pa kami," Santiago said.

"Mixed emotions kasi kinakabahan ako na hindi ko maintindihan and also experience din. I appreciate it a lot. Thank you for his effort. Sino ba ang hindi kikiligin doon?" said Mejes, who accepted the invitation of Santiago.

Santiago was a former "Goin' Bulilit" star. He was also part of the series "A Love To Last," "Sandugo" and "The General's Daughter," while Mejes gained popularity as Becca, the daughter of Julia Montes’ character Kara in "Doble Kara." She was also part of "Nang Ngumiti Ang Langit."

The Star Magical Prom is happening on Thursday, March 30.

Related video: