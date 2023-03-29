Actor Piolo Pascual has reunited with co-stars Diether Ocampo, Jericho Rosales, and John Lloyd Cruz. Photo from Pascual's Facebook page.

MANILA — Original Star Magic leading men Piolo Pascual, Diether Ocampo, Jericho Rosales, and John Lloyd Cruz got to catch up recently.

On Facebook, Pascual shared a photo of the reunion, writing: "The design is very 90’s boyband!"

Aside from the four heartthrobs, several other former and current Star Magic artists got together with Johnny Manahan and Mariole Alberto, who formerly headed the talent agency.

Heart Evangelista also posted photos with Rosales, Ocampo, and Cruz along with Maja Salvador, Bea Alonzo, and Kyle Echarri.

"Growing up together was fun … seeing where life has taken all of us is pretty cool," wrote Evangelista in the caption of her post.

