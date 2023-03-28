HORI7ON to hold 1st fan meeting on April 22

HORI7ON members appear in the music video of 'DASH.' MLD Entertainment/Screenshot

MANILA — The members of the newly-formed boy group HORI7ON are set to hold their first fan meeting next month.

On Tuesday, HORI7ON announced that the gathering will be held at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on April 22.

"Get ready to DASH into the HORI7ON! Hundred Days Miracle: HORI7ON First Fan meeting. Happening on April 22, 2023 at the New Frontier Theater," the group said.

"Dash" is the pre-debut single of HORI7ON. Its music video has amassed over 2.5 million views on YouTube in less than a week, with netizens praising the talent of the group and the quality of the music video.

Formed through the local survival program "Dream Maker," HORI7ON is co-managed by ABS-CBN and MLD Entertainment, the company behind K-pop groups Momoland and Lapillus.

HORI7ON is composed of Winston Pineda, Kim Ng, Reyster Yton, Vinci Malizon, Kyler Chua, Marcus Cabais, and Jeromy Batac.

The group is set to fly to South Korea for further training before officially debuting, ideally in June.

