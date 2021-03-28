LOOK: Sarah, Matteo get cozy in post-wedding photoshoot

MANILA - Matteo Guidicelli shared on Sunday a couple of pictures from his and Sarah Geronimo’s post-wedding photoshoot one month after they celebrated their first anniversary.

As seen on Instagram, Guidicelli and Geronimo looked comfortable in each other’s arms as they get cozy in front of the camera.

“We would like to say thank you to the talented group of people that made this photoshoot happen back in 2020,” he wrote.

Going by their comments, KC Concepcion, Morissette, Vice Ganda, Bea Alonzo and Karen Davila, among many others, were delighted to see the couple’s pictures.

Guidicelli and Geronimo tied the knot on February 20, 2020.

When they celebrated their anniversary last month, Guidicelli paid tribute to his wife as he shared their “family photo” with their three dogs.

“Love, HAPPY 1st year anniversary!! Look at our family! Thank you for bringing joy in our home, you are the reason why I smile when we wake up,” he said.

Guidicelli said Geronimo continues to inspire him every day, saying he loves celebrating life with her.

“So proud of you my love! I love you forever,” he said before adding the hashtags #proudhusband and #blessed.

Meanwhile, Geronimo considers her marriage as the happiest moment of her life despite all the challenges.

"Rewarding siya dahil 'yun nga kasama mo ang mahal mo sa buhay, tapos you have the freedom. You get to choose and decide for yourself, not just for yourself but for the both of you. You become one. As one na kayo," Geronimo said.

While they are among the most visible stars in showbiz, Geronimo and Guidicelli have largely kept their relationship low profile since when they were still boyfriend and girlfriend.

The two were together for six years before getting married.

