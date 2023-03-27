WATCH: Ed Sheeran drops comeback single 'Eyes Closed'

Screenshot from Ed Sheeran's 'Eyes Closed' music video.

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has dropped his comeback single "Eyes Closed" with a familiar friend.

In the music video that debuted last Friday, Sheeran was followed by a sad blue monster throughout the clip which fans say signifies the artist's sadness following him.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Sheeran earlier revealed that his latest album "-" (pronounced as subtract) will drop on May 5, an album that he has been working on for 10 years.

The artist, so far, has released 5 albums: "+" (pronounced as plus) in 2011, "x" (pronounced as multiply) in 2014, "÷" (pronounced as divide) in 2017, "No. 6 Collaborations Project" in 2019, and "=" in 2021.

He has 4 Grammys under his belt including Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for his hit “Thinking Out Loud” in 2016.

He also won Best Pop Solo Performance for his song “Shape of You” in 2018 and Best Pop Vocal Album for his third album.

RELATED VIDEO: