LOOK: Elisse Joson as Star Patroller for 'TV Patrol'

Elisse Joson served as guest Star Patroller of "TV Patrol" on Monday. Photo from Dreamscape Entertainment's Facebook account

Actress Elisse Joson served as the guest Star Patrol anchor of "TV Patrol" on Monday, ahead of her primetime debut as a new cast member of "Dirty Linen."

As the Star Patroller for the night, Joson read news items about the recent Blackpink concert in the Philippines and the upcoming movies of Kathryn Bernardo.

Photos of Joson's Star Patrol stint were released by Dreamscape Entertainment.

Thank you TV Patrol for having Elisse Joson as Star Patroller for tonight! #DirtyLinen, 9:30PM sa Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, Jeepney TV at TV5! Mapapanood rin ito sa iWantTFC at TFC! pic.twitter.com/FrlBX3a22f — DreamscapePH (@DreamscapePH) March 27, 2023

Joson visited the "TV Patrol" studio to promote the series "Dirty Linen," where she will be introduced as a new character, Sophie Madrigales. Her character was earlier teased as the ex-girlfriend of Aidan, portrayed by Zanjoe Marudo.

Joson will be entering the drama series "Dirty Linen" as the ex-girlfriend of Aidan, portrayed by Zanjoe Marudo.

It remains to be seen if Joson's character will become a roadblock or ally to Alexa (Janine Gutierrez), as the latter tries seduce Aidan to get more information about the secrets of the family.

Joson was last seen in an episode of drama anthology "Maalaala Mo Kaya" and the iWantTFC series "The Goodbye Girl" as one of the lead characters last year.

She recently hogged news headlines because of her on and off relationship with McCoy de Leon, with whom she has a daughter.

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more News on iWantTFC