Kathryn Bernardo welcomes 27th birthday with family, friends

MANILA - Kathryn Bernardo recently celebrated her 27th birthday, and it was a joyous occasion filled with love and surprises.

The actress was caught off guard by her family, who threw her an intimate birthday “salubong” party.

The highlight of the party was the surprise appearance of Bernardo’s boyfriend, Daniel Padilla, and her close friends.

Bernardo looked radiant and happy as seen in the clip shared on social media by her mom, and it was evident that she was content with where she is in life.

Bernardo recently starred in the Kapamilya series, “2 Good 2 Be True,” along with Padilla.

For this year, she is set to do more acting projects which have yet to be announced.