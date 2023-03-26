Actor Jonathan Majors arrested for alleged assault

US actor Jonathan Majors at the UK Gala screening of 'Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' at the BFI IMAX Waterloo in London, Britain, 16 February 2023. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN

NEW YORK, United States - Rising Hollywood star Jonathan Majors was detained in New York over allegations of assault, police said Sunday.

Police responded to an emergency call in Manhattan late Saturday night, determining in a preliminary investigation that there was a domestic dispute between a man, 33, and a 30-year-old woman.

"The victim informed police she was assaulted," police said in a statement to AFP.

The woman, whose relationship with the actor has not been clarified, was taken to a hospital with minor head and neck injuries in "stable condition."

Majors's representative Carrie Gordon, said in a statement published by the Los Angeles Times that the actor "has done nothing wrong."

"We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up."

Judicial authorities have not responded to AFP request for confirmation on whether the actor is still in custody.

Majors has appeared recently in several major films, including "Creed III," Marvel's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and "Magazine Dreams," a film presented at the Sundance Film Festival.