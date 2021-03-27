'Perfect': Matteo Guidicelli describes 31st birthday celebration with family

MANILA – “Perfect!”

This was how Matteo Guidicelli described his 31st birthday which he spent in an undisclosed beach destination.

On Instagram, he shared a photo of his complete family including his wife Sarah Geronimo where they can be seen striking a pose by the shore.

“Celebrated my 31st birthday with the Family. Perfect. To everyone out there, Thank you very much for all the greetings! And please stay safe,” he wrote in the caption.

Guidicelli turned 31 on March 26. He made his birthday post on the same day that his wife is set to hold the “Tala: The Film Concert” marking her first full-length performance after her joint concert with Regine Velasquez, “Unified,” in February 2020.

On Saturday, photos of him and Geronimo made the rounds online showing them attending a groundbreaking ceremony.

The celebrity couple was spotted leading the event in a series of photos uploaded by Tassels Events and Party Needs. However, photos of Geronimo and Guidicelli have since been removed from the post.

"Couldn't be happier to witness and assist a groundbreaking ceremony. Our Tala hearts are shining!” the caption said, still hinting at the presence of the “Tala” singer and Guidicelli.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: