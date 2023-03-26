Moonbin and Sanha hint at solo projects for Astro

Promotional photo for Moonbin & Sanha's extended play 'Incense,' released January 4, 2023. Photo: Twitter/@fantagiomusic_

MANILA - The members of Korean boy group Astro may soon debut as solo performers, according to one of its members, Sanha.

“Every time we would release a new album, we try our best to show you images or personalities that we have. Fans can be excited for future plans where we may also debut as solo performers," Sanha told ABS-CBN News in a backstage interview.

Sanha and Moonbin were in Manila for their "fan con" titled "Diffusion in Manila." It was held Saturday at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City.

The duo is a sub-unit of the six-member boy band Astro, who last performed in the Philippines in 2016 for a local staging of the South Korean music program "Show Champion."

“2016 we came as a group, as Astro we were able to come here. Even though we are just two, two of the members, we are very thankful and grateful for the passionate cheering and welcoming of the Filipino Arohas," Moonbin said.

Now back as a duo, Sanha express his gratitude for the warm welcome from their Filipino fans, known as Arohas.

"First of all, I am so happy to be able to comeback to the Philippines and ever since our airport arrival yesterday (Friday), we have received hot welcome from our Filo Arohas," Sanha said.

Debuting in 2020, Moonbin and Sanha has been working nonstop, and have already released three extended plays (EP) so far: "In-Out", "Refuge" and "Incense".

They made their comeback in January with their single "Madness".

According to the duo, working together made them discover a new spin of confidence from each other.

“When we heard a few months ago that we are going to have a tour as a two of us, we are very worried thinking on how are we going to fill the stage coz there’s only a two of us. I think we were able to gain confidence from the Seoul concert," Sanha said.

"At the moment it has already been 2 years and 6 months since we worked as a unit, we are very thankful that we were able to reach a point that we have a world tour and at the moment we are focusing on the designated roles that we are doing right now. And we are excited on what is instore in the future," Moonbin added.

Aside from Moonbin and Sanha, Astro is composed of JinJin, Cha Eun Woo and MJ. Rocky left the group and their agency, Fantagio, on February 28 as his contract expired.

Their bandmate, Cha Eunwoo, went to the Philippines for a fan meeting in August.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

