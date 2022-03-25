Home  >  Entertainment

'Because of You' hitmaker Keith Martin passes away in PH

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 26 2022 02:07 AM

Photo from Keith Martin's Facebook page.

MANILA—American singer-songwriter Keith Martin has passed away, according to his friends on Friday.

The 56-year-old composer of the hit song "Because of You" was reportedly found dead in his condominium unit in Quezon City, where he had been living for a time.

Singer-actress Sheree Bautista, who had worked with Martin, said the American had been dead for at least a week before he was discovered.

The cause of death has yet to be determined, as of posting. 

Kyla, who revived Martin's ballad in a 2004 album, expressed her shock and sorrow over his death.

"You will be missed, Keith Martin.. Thank you for the inspiration. You will leave a legacy of great music that is timeless and will always be remembered," she said in a tweet.

