MANILA—American singer-songwriter Keith Martin has passed away, according to his friends on Friday.
The 56-year-old composer of the hit song "Because of You" was reportedly found dead in his condominium unit in Quezon City, where he had been living for a time.
Singer-actress Sheree Bautista, who had worked with Martin, said the American had been dead for at least a week before he was discovered.
The cause of death has yet to be determined, as of posting.
Kyla, who revived Martin's ballad in a 2004 album, expressed her shock and sorrow over his death.
"You will be missed, Keith Martin.. Thank you for the inspiration. You will leave a legacy of great music that is timeless and will always be remembered," she said in a tweet.