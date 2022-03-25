Photo from Keith Martin's Facebook page.

MANILA—American singer-songwriter Keith Martin has passed away, according to his friends on Friday.

The 56-year-old composer of the hit song "Because of You" was reportedly found dead in his condominium unit in Quezon City, where he had been living for a time.

Singer-actress Sheree Bautista, who had worked with Martin, said the American had been dead for at least a week before he was discovered.

The cause of death has yet to be determined, as of posting.

In shock and in disbelief.. You will be missed, Keith Martin.. Thank you for the inspiration. You will leave a legacy of great music that is timeless and will always be remebered.. — Kyla (@kylaessentials) March 25, 2022

Kyla, who revived Martin's ballad in a 2004 album, expressed her shock and sorrow over his death.

"You will be missed, Keith Martin.. Thank you for the inspiration. You will leave a legacy of great music that is timeless and will always be remembered," she said in a tweet.