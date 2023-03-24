Tagahanga” is produced by K-Pop/P-Pop producer OhWon Lee and written by Mona herself. Handout

MANILA – Filipino singer-songwriter Mona channeled the inner thoughts of a fangirl on “Tagahanga,” her official second single under Sony Music Entertainment.

The release of her new song came just several months after her debut in November 2022 and single “Always Remember.”

“Tagahanga” tells the story of a passionate fan who rallies around her idol, hoping to connect with them in a meaningful way and get noticed. It was also penned by the singer herself, who admitted that her experiences as a fan inspired the storytelling.

“To an extent, I’d say that these memories come from a place of love and adoration,” Mona said. “I took the experience to heart when I decided to start a career in music, because at some point in my life, I know how it feels to be a fan.”

On “Tagahanga,” the promising singer transformed her positive energy into a euphoric pop anthem.

“The producer prominently highlights the bass and guitar parts, creating a driving rhythm that encourages dancing and movement,” she continued.

“This, in turn, sets the tone of the track, adding a layer of fun and excitement.”

Mona joined Sony Music Entertainment’s roster of P-Pop talents, which also includes KAIA, Fourth Impact and SB19.

With more than 18 million followers on TikTok and a growing portfolio as an influencer, the breakthrough artist hopes to conquer the local music scene with her vocal abilities and pop instincts.

