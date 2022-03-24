Dua Lipa's 'Levitating' wins Song of the Year at iHeartRadio Music Awards

British pop star Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” was named Song of the Year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

"Levitating" has logged the most number of weeks in the Billboard Hot 100 chart by a female act, beating a record set back in 1997.

Last week, the song recorded its 70th week in the charts, eclipsing "How Do I Live" by LeAnn Rimes which charted for 69 weeks in 1997.

Aside from Dua Lipa, the other big winners at the iHeartRadio Music Awards were Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X and Silk Sonic, who were named Female Artist of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, and Best Duo/Group of the Year, respectively.

Rodrigo also bagged the Best New Pop Artist award and the TikTok Bop of the Year for her smash hit “good 4 u.”

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez, who enjoyed the support of her boyfriend Ben Affleck during the event, was the recipient of the Icon Award.

Here’s a complete list of winners as published by Billboard:

Song of the year: “Levitating” – Dua Lipa

Female Artist of the Year: Olivia Rodrigo

Male Artist of the Year: Lil Nas X

Best Duo/Group of the Year: Silk Sonic

Best Collaboration: “Stay” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Best New Pop Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Alternative Artist of the Year: Machine Gun Kelly

Best New Alternative Artist: Måneskin

Alternative Song of the Year: “Monsters” – All Time Low featuring blackbear

Alternative Album of the Year: Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Rock Artist of the Year: Foo Fighters

Best New Rock Artist: Mammoth WVH

Rock Song of the Year: “Waiting on a War” – Foo Fighters

Rock Album of the Year: Medicine at Midnight – Foo Fighters

Country Artist of the year: Luke Combs

Best New Country Artist: Lainey Wilson

Country Song of the Year: “If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

Dance Artist of the Year: David Guetta

Dance Song of the Year: “Do It To It” – ACRAZE featuring Cherish

Hip-hop Artist of the Year: Drake

Best New Hip-hop Artist: Yung Bleu

Hip-hop Song of the Year: “What You Know Bout Love” – Pop Smoke

Hip-hop Album of the Year: The Off-Season – J. Cole

R&B Artist of the Year: Jazmine Sullivan

Best New R&B artist: Giveon

R&B Song of the Year: “Leave The Door Open” – Silk Sonic

R&B Album of the Year: An Evening With Silk Sonic, Silk Sonic

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year: Bad Bunny

Best New Latin artist: Grupo Firme

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year: “Pepas” – Farruko

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Album of the Year: Karol G

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year: Calibre 50

Regional Mexican Song of the Year: “La Casita” – Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizárraga

Regional Mexican Album of the Year: Eslabón Armado

Producer of the Year: Finneas

Songwriter of the Year: Omer Fedi

iHeartRadio Trailblazer Award: Megan Thee Stallion

iHeartRadio Chart Ruler Award: “Stay” – The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber

Best cover song (socially voted category): “good 4 u” (Olivia Rodrigo) – Camila Cabello

Best Fan Army (socially voted category): #BTSARMY – BTS

Best Music Video (socially voted category): “Butter” – BTS

TikTok Songwriter of the Year (socially voted category): Jax

Social Star Award (socially voted category): Bella Poarch

Best Lyrics (socially voted category): “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” – Taylor Swift

Favorite Tour Photographer (socially voted category): Love On Tour (Harry Styles) – Anthony PHAM

TikTok Bop of the Year (socially voted category): “good 4 u” – Olivia Rodrigo

Best Comeback Album (socially voted category): 30 – Adele