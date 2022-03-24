Dua Lipa's 'Levitating' wins Song of the Year at iHeartRadio Music Awards

British pop star Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” was named Song of the Year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
"Levitating" has logged the most number of weeks in the Billboard Hot 100 chart by a female act, beating a record set back in 1997.
Last week, the song recorded its 70th week in the charts, eclipsing "How Do I Live" by LeAnn Rimes which charted for 69 weeks in 1997.
Aside from Dua Lipa, the other big winners at the iHeartRadio Music Awards were Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X and Silk Sonic, who were named Female Artist of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, and Best Duo/Group of the Year, respectively.
Rodrigo also bagged the Best New Pop Artist award and the TikTok Bop of the Year for her smash hit “good 4 u.”
Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez, who enjoyed the support of her boyfriend Ben Affleck during the event, was the recipient of the Icon Award.
Here’s a complete list of winners as published by Billboard:
Song of the year: “Levitating” – Dua Lipa
Female Artist of the Year: Olivia Rodrigo
Male Artist of the Year: Lil Nas X
Best Duo/Group of the Year: Silk Sonic
Best Collaboration: “Stay” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
Best New Pop Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Alternative Artist of the Year: Machine Gun Kelly
Best New Alternative Artist: Måneskin
Alternative Song of the Year: “Monsters” – All Time Low featuring blackbear
Alternative Album of the Year: Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
Rock Artist of the Year: Foo Fighters
Best New Rock Artist: Mammoth WVH
Rock Song of the Year: “Waiting on a War” – Foo Fighters
Rock Album of the Year: Medicine at Midnight – Foo Fighters
Country Artist of the year: Luke Combs
Best New Country Artist: Lainey Wilson
Country Song of the Year: “If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
Dance Artist of the Year: David Guetta
Dance Song of the Year: “Do It To It” – ACRAZE featuring Cherish
Hip-hop Artist of the Year: Drake
Best New Hip-hop Artist: Yung Bleu
Hip-hop Song of the Year: “What You Know Bout Love” – Pop Smoke
Hip-hop Album of the Year: The Off-Season – J. Cole
R&B Artist of the Year: Jazmine Sullivan
Best New R&B artist: Giveon
R&B Song of the Year: “Leave The Door Open” – Silk Sonic
R&B Album of the Year: An Evening With Silk Sonic, Silk Sonic
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year: Bad Bunny
Best New Latin artist: Grupo Firme
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year: “Pepas” – Farruko
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Album of the Year: Karol G
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year: Calibre 50
Regional Mexican Song of the Year: “La Casita” – Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizárraga
Regional Mexican Album of the Year: Eslabón Armado
Producer of the Year: Finneas
Songwriter of the Year: Omer Fedi
iHeartRadio Trailblazer Award: Megan Thee Stallion
iHeartRadio Chart Ruler Award: “Stay” – The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber
Best cover song (socially voted category): “good 4 u” (Olivia Rodrigo) – Camila Cabello
Best Fan Army (socially voted category): #BTSARMY – BTS
Best Music Video (socially voted category): “Butter” – BTS
TikTok Songwriter of the Year (socially voted category): Jax
Social Star Award (socially voted category): Bella Poarch
Best Lyrics (socially voted category): “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” – Taylor Swift
Favorite Tour Photographer (socially voted category): Love On Tour (Harry Styles) – Anthony PHAM
TikTok Bop of the Year (socially voted category): “good 4 u” – Olivia Rodrigo
Best Comeback Album (socially voted category): 30 – Adele