Robi Domingo marks 13 years in showbiz, thanks fans

MANILA -- Television host Robi Domingo is marking his 13 years in show business.

In his Instagram post on Tuesday night, March 23, Domingo uploaded his 2008 "Pinoy Big Brother: Teen Edition Plus" photo as he looked back at the support he has received since joining the reality show.

"13 years ago today, I went inside the Big Brother house for PBB Teen Edition Plus. Happy anniversary to the friends whom I call Robilievers and who have been with me all these years. Some may have been busier because of work, some had families of their own. One thing remains, I'm forever grateful because of your support," Domingo shared.

Although he finished second to winner Ejay Falcon, Domingo is considered one of the most successful alumnus of "Pinoy Big Brother."

After exiting the famous yellow house, he tried his hands in acting as he appeared in ABS-CBN's "My Girl," "My Binondo Girl," and "Kahit Puso'y Masugatan.

Domingo also appeared in Star Cinema films like “Paano Na Kaya”, “Cinco” and “Won’t Last A Day Without You.”

In 2008, Domingo became a VJ of MYX and was also a member of "ASAP" boy group Gigger Boys.

In 2011, Domingo was tapped to co-host "Pinoy Big Brother: Unlimited" in 2011,. and has since took on more hosting jobs.

Aside from the different editions of "Pinoy Big Brother," Domingo also hosted "The Voice Philippines," "I Dare You," "The Biggest Loser: Doubles" and "Dance Kids."

He was also one of the hosts of "Connect," the latest season of "Pinoy Big Brother."

Currently, Domingo is part of reality variety show "Aja! Aja! Tayo sa Jeju," which is available on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z and iWantTFC.



Related video