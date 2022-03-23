MANILA -- As the pandemic restrictions are gradually easing in the country, host and dancer Vhong Navarro is optimistic that live audiences will soon be allowed again inside the studios of ABS-CBN.

Navarro on Wednesday inked a new exclusive contract with the Kapamilya network, hinting of the possible return of "madlang pipol" on the noontime show "It's Showtime" soon.

"Ang sarap ng pakiramdam na nagbabalik na tayo sa normal ulit unti-unti. Excited ako kapag may madlang pipol nang magbabalik," he said.

"Kulang kasi kapag napapanood lang tayo sa TV, dapat mapanood tayo ng live. At gagawin 'yun ng ABS-CBN, dahil gusto natin pasiyahin sila. Soon mangyayari 'yan."

Navarro admitted that he felt nervous but at the same time excited to sign a new deal with ABS-CBN amid the health crisis and the non-renewal of the company's franchise.

"Kaba na may kasamang saya at hindi makapaniwala na nangyayari ito kasi parang nung mga panahon na marami tayong pinagdadaanan, hindi ko alam na mayroon ulit pagre-renew at pagtitiwala sa akin," the former Streetboys member said.

Navarro took pride of his resilience despite the crises that beset the network which is the main reason he remains a Kapamilya.

He also gave credit to the ABS-CBN executives who gave him needed support amid the difficulties faced by the network.

"Dahil naging matatag ako sa bawat pagsubok na pinagdaanan natin. Hindi lang sa pandemya, marami tayong pinagdaanan lalo na ang ABS-CBN. Pero sa pinagdaanan kong 'yun, naging matatag ako dahil sa suporta ng ating pinakamamahal na boss. Kung wala sila, bibigay ako nun pero dahil nandun sila, lumalakas loob ko," Navarro said.

Aside from being a mainstay host of "It's Showtime," Navarro also became popular because of his novelty songs "Pamela" and "Totoy Bibo." He was also known as Agent X44 and Gagamboy.

Ogie Alcasid and JC de Vera also signed a deal with the network on Wednesday.