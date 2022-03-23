Home  >  Entertainment

Rico Blanco, Rachelle Ann Go to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 23 2022 02:18 PM | Updated as of Mar 23 2022 02:47 PM

 

MANILA — OPM artists Rico Blanco and Rachelle Ann Go are among the Filipino artists who are set to perform at the 2020 Expo Dubai this March. 

Urbandub will also be performing on the same stage on March 25.

In a Facebook post, Blanco shared the news and said: “Can’t wait!!!”

Both Blanco and Go will be performing on March 26.

 

Urbandub also shared the news and said: "See you at Expo 2020 Dubai!"

Other Filipinos who have performed at Expo 2020 were Ben&Ben, Gigi de Lana, Juan Karlos, Yeng Constantino, Gloc-9, and Ely Buendia. 

