PHILIPPINES – Nagbabalik ang kilig series na He’s Into Her (HIH) na pinagbibidahan ng “New Gen Phenomenal Love Team” na sina “DonBelle” o Donny Pangilinan at Belle Mariano. Ang dating enemies sa season 1 na sina ‘Deib’ (Donny) at ‘Max’ (Belle), newest power couple na sa Benison International School sa season 2!

Sa He’s Into Her kilig series season 2, newest power couple na sina 'Deib' at 'Max'

Unang makapanonood ng HIH season 2 ang global kapamilyas na iWantTFC users sa pamamagitan ng iWantTFC app (iOs and android) o sa iwanttfc.com simula April 20, tuwing Miyerkules para sa iWantTFC Premium users sa labas ng Pilipinas at tuwing Biyernes para sa iWantTFC Premium users sa PH at Indonesia.

Sa ginanap na HIH season 2 online Global Assembly noong March 19, Sabado kung saan unang ipinalabas ang official trailer ng hit series, ibinahagi nina “DonBelle” kung ano ang bagong aabangan ng fans.

Ang cast ng HIH Season 2 kasama sina Direk Chad Vidanes at Head Writer Vanessa Valdez

“Mas matured versions ng characters namin…mas madi-discover pa namin ang mga sarili namin, and the people around us and the people we love. Just watching the trailer, I just remembered the whole journey, just being in that lock-in (taping), yung pinagdaanan ng bawat characters namin, it’s so nice na…you just feel that relief na ‘o my gosh, nagawa namin,’ may season 2 kami, whooa!” excited na pagbabahagi ni Belle.

Watch more on iWantTFC

“Watching this (HIH Season 2 trailer), in 2 minutes and something…pero grabe yung pinagdaanan natin, it’s days and months of work and no sleep, and it’s not just us, it’s everyone behind the scenes, the camera crew, yung art dept., lahat…just the fact that we have a season 2 and we’re watching the trailer all together, it’s just a blessing…hindi madali gumawa ng series, and to do it with the cast this big, it’s such a blessing and I’m very, very grateful, super,” sabi naman ni Donny.

Sina ‘Deib’ (Donny) at ‘Max’ (Belle) mula sa official trailer ng HIH season 2

Sa tanong ng TFC News kung gaano ka-challenging magshoot ng series sa gitna ng pandemya kung saan maaaring may pinagdadaanang ‘pandemic stress’ ang sinuman sa cast and crew, aminado si Direk Chad Vidanes na stressful ang shooting setup:

“Shooting in this kind of environment, it’s very stressful. Sobrang thankful lang ako sa bond na nabuo namin kasi we get to help each other out. Parang lahat, may kanya-kanya yang pinagdadaanan na stress and hardships, but we make a point to be there for each other, to listen, to help if kaya namang matulungan, inside and outside of work. We’re in lock-in (taping) kasi so we’ve built a family that we run to when we need just someone to talk to. And syempre logistically wise, it’s a lot harder shooting during a pandemic, still kahit na medyo bumaba na yung restrictions…the safety of everyone kasi is still our priority…pero compared to season 1…mas lenient naman na yung restrictions so, a bit easier…pero like the stress kasi, ayun, I don’t know where to start…pero, everything is worth it for you all guys…”

Pero, paano nga ba na-achieve nina Donny at Belle ang kanilang nakaka-hook na on-screen chemistry?

“Hindi ko rin alam kasi …a lot of it had to do with us helping each other, it’s not a one-way thing, individually, maybe we could do the best and making ourselves open to learning but then you know, I could really feel like how genuine she (Belle) is with like, what we’ve built. And we don’t take it as a joke, you know, this craft, this job.

We really make sure that in everything we do, we give it our best even if it means you know, sometimes us not sleeping, us like crying. A lot of the stuff you see, or you don’t see in the trailer, what happens behind the scenes, is like really hard as well. So, I just wanna commend her, and the entire crew. ‘Coz it’s not easy to show what we’ve shown kasi a lot happens behind the scenes talaga. Pero ang masasabi ko lang, we’ve invested a lot and we will continue to invest a lot for you guys, for season 2, to make it the best we can make it because you guys deserve it too, you’ve been with us since day 1 and why wouldn’t we give our best to you guys?” ani Donny.

Poster ng HIH Season 2

Para naman kay Belle, mahalagang magkaibigan ang isang loveteam para ma-achieve ang chemistry na nakatutulong para magampanan nila ng epektibo ang kanilang roles.

“I think it’s important that you develop a friendship first and you just start to know each other, with that you’ll just become natural. You’re just yourself…pag ganun kasi, that’s where support comes…mas magiging comfortable ka being around that person…”

Patunay namang ‘hard work pays off’ sa lahat ng pagpapagod at pagsisikap ng cast and crew ng HIH para mapaganda ang serye at tangkilin ng viewers hindi lamang sa Pilipinas kundi sa labas din ng bansa.

“…for me, who was working behind the scenes, I also felt that all the hard work that we’ve put into this paid off. Because we were gambling on a new director, we were gambling on a new pair, we were gambling on a lot of new faces, and we were so happy that not only were we able to capture the youth market, but we were also actually able to get mothers, Lolas, Lolos to watch. And recently a lot more yuppies are watching it because it became available in a different platform. Up ‘til now, I have friends and my sister’s friends texting me, asking me what’s going to happen at the end of season 1…spoiler alert…Max and Deib fell in love so…what happens to two people who fall in love and decide to be in a relationship? ‘Coz, as the trailer said, ‘falling in love is easy, staying in love is hard…’” pagbabahagi naman ng head writer na si Vanessa Valdez.

Iniimbitahan nina “DonBelle” ang kilig series fans na panoorin ang HIH season 2 kung saan maraming kabataan ang makaka-relate at maraming matututunang values.

“…talks about so many aspects such as acceptance, healing, growth, forgiveness…and I’m sure most of us here can relate to that…I’m inviting you all to watch season 2 guys… mas makikita n’yo yung journey ng characters namin dito…and I hope you guys will enjoy it and let this be the best time of your life,” paanyaya ni Belle.

I’m really blessed that I get to play Deib again…We love you guys! Abangan n’yo season 2, coming soon!” sabi naman ni Donny.

Ang He’s Into Her series ay produced ng ABS-CBN Entertainment, Star Cinema at iWantTFC. Pwede nang mapanood ang serye sa April 24, 2022, via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, at A2Z, na maglalabas ng bagong episode tuwing araw ng Linggo.