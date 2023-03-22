‘Solo Leveling’ unveils teaser for anime adaptation

The hit South Korean web novel "Solo Leveling" released late Tuesday a teaser video for its upcoming anime adaptation.

"A new level begins," Solo Leveling wrote in a Facebook post with the minute-long teaser.

The animation project will premiere "next winter," it added.

The upcoming anime is an adaptation of the popular web novel written by Chugong and illustrated by late artist Dubu.

"Solo Leveling" tells the story of Sung Jin-woo, a struggling hunter whose skills level up after he accepts a mysterious quest.

The novel was first serialized in 2016 and was adapted to webtoon in 2018.

— Report from Hannahlyn Tomaquin, ABS-CBN News intern

